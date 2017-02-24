Little Tikes recalls toddler swings after reports of injuries

Little Tikes is recalling more than 500,000 toddler swings after reports of the product breaking and posing a fall hazard. The company has received 140 reports of breaks and 39 reports of injuries, including two children with broken arms, Fox 8 reported.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure pink toddler swings on Thursday. The recall includes products manufactured in the United States from November 2009 through May 2014, with model number 615573 imprinted on the back of the seat.

The affected products were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide as well as online. Parents are instructed to stop using the swing immediately and to contact the company to receive credit toward another product.

Consumers with additional questions are directed to contact the company at 888-284-1903 or visit www.littletikes.com.