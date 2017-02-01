Pennsylvania parents charged in connection with toddler's pneumonia death

A Pennsylvania couple is facing charges over their two-year-old daughter’s November death after authorities said they indicated that they do not believe in medications or doctors for religious regions. Jonathan and Grace Foster’s daughter Ella died of pneumonia at the family’s Berks County home, Fox 29 reported.

Authorities charged the Fosters with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with Ella’s Nov. 8 death. A press conference with Pennsylvania state police and the district attorney further detailing the charges is expected Wednesday.

Pediatric cases of pneumonia are typically caused by viruses and often begin after an upper respiratory tract infection, according to KidsHealth.org. The infection then travels to the lungs with symptoms possibly presenting as fever, shaking chills, cough, stuffy nose, rapid or trouble breathing, chest pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and possibly loss of appetite. Children who contract pneumonia caused by bacteria becoming sick very quickly and present high fevers. It was not clear which Ella had before her death.