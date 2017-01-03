Lucas De Carlos has been in the neonatal intensive care unit since his premature birth in October, but his parents Lilly Nguyen and Phil De Carlos didn’t want to leave him out of their wedding plans, so they brought their nuptials to him.

Lucas, who was born at 24 weeks gestation weighing just 1 pound, 12 ounces, even helped his dad with the proposal. On Dec. 15 De Carlos, 35, surprised Nguyen, 35, by creating a special bib for Lucas decorated with symbols of marriage and accompanied by a sign that read, “Will you marry my Papa?”

The Sugarland, Texas couple married on January 1 and, along with Nguyen’s three other children, visited Lucas in the neonatal intensive care unit of Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“You live every day like there’s no tomorrow,” Nguyen said in a news release. “We want Lucas to look back and through all this pain, stress and struggle, I want him to see that there’s still something good that came out of it.”