Quintuplets have been born at a Phoenix hospital for the first time in its 121-year history.

Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center says the quintuplets are in the nursing intensive care unit after being born earlier this month.

The babies were born at 32 weeks, with weights ranging from 3 to 4 pounds.

The hospital plans a media briefing Wednesday with parents Margaret and Michael Baudinet and hospital staff, including one of the physicians who helped deliver the quintuplets.

According to the hospital, 52 is the average number of sets of quintuplets born annually in the United States in the past decade.