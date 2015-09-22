A woman's organization is distributing "non-pregnancy" kits in six Argentine cities as part of a UNICEF-supported drive to reduce teen pregnancy and educate young women about their rights.

The kit, which includes a brochure with information on sexuality and pregnancy, a condom and materials explaining sexual and reproductive rights, is a project of the Foundation for Study and Research of Women, known as FEIM.

"Our major concern is the increase of births among girls 10-14," FEIM president Mabel Bianco told EFE. "We know they have their rights, but what we aspire to is for them to be able to exercise their rights."

"Since 2006 we have a law on comprehensive sexual education in the schools, but unfortunately it is not being implemented," Bianco said.

The kits will be distributed in Buenos Aires, Salta, Jujuy, La Pampa, Santiago del Estero and Wheelwright.

Recent data from the Health Ministry show that 15 percent of births in Argentina are to mothers under the age of 20 and that most of those pregnancies are both unplanned and unwanted.

FEIM will distribute 10,000 non-pregnancy this week to mark World Contraception Day, observed Sept. 26.

The campaign, a part of UNICEF's 10x10 Initiative, has a presence on social networks with postings and videos intended to raise young women's awareness.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram