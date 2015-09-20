Touchdown-scoring snacks for football Sunday

Hot and spicy? Check! Fried? Think again. My jalapeño poppers are baked in the oven to avoid heavy grease and oil, saving hundreds of fatty calories. Additionally, this recipe swaps bran cereal for breadcrumbs and has a guilt-free cheesy center! Now you can enjoy a classic appetizer without feeling like you’ve been sacked.

1/5th of recipe (2 poppers): 50 calories, 0.5g fat, 170mg sodium, 8.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 1.5g sugars, 5.5g protein

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup Fiber One Original bran cereal

Dash each salt and black pepper, or more to taste

Dash garlic powder, or more to taste

1⁄4 cup fat-free cream cheese, room temperature

1⁄4 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese

5 jalapeño peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and stems removed

1⁄4 cup fat-free liquid egg substitute

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

In a blender or food processor, grind cereal into crumbs. Transfer to a wide bowl and mix in seasonings.

In a small bowl, thoroughly mix cream cheese with shredded cheddar cheese. Evenly spoon and spread mixture into pepper halves.

Place egg substitute in another wide bowl. One at a time, coat pepper halves with egg substitute, shake to remove excess, and coat with crumbs. Evenly place on the baking sheet, stuffed sides up.

Bake until outside is crispy and pepper halves have softened, 25 to 30 minutes.

MAKES 5 SERVINGS