Manuel Villacorta has assembled three healthy, delicious and nutritious recipes for Hispanic Heritage Month that mix together ingredients from Mexico down to Argentina.

As a registered dietitian in the health and wellness industry, I know the importance of eating healthy and fresh ingredients.

As a Latino and Peruvian, it is essential that food explodes with flavor in your mouth. Many people to this day think that eating a nutritious and healthy meal means that you have to eat bland, non-exciting food. It is not the case, as I often tell my clients, that you have to kill flavor in order to eat healthy.

Latin cooking incorporates ingredients that add not only a burst of flavor to different dishes but also add nutritional value. This Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates the contributions of Hispanic men and women in American society, it is the perfect time to experience Latino flavors.

What started off as a week-long celebration to honor countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua, grew to a month-long festival that incorporates other holidays such as Columbus Day and Día de la Raza.

I have assembled three healthy, delicious and nutritious recipes for the occasion that mix together ingredients from Mexico down to Argentina. Although the recipes honor Hispanic Heritage Month, they are not just for Latinos and Hispanics, but for everyone to enjoy.

Manuel Villacorta is a registered dietitian in private practice, MV Nutrition, award winning nutrition and weight loss center in San Francisco. He is the founder and creator of Eating Free, an international weight management and wellness program and author of three books, Eating Free: The Carb Friendly Way to Lose Inches, Peruvian Power Foods: 18 Superfoods, 101 Recipes, and Anti-Aging Secrets from the Amazon to the Andes and his newest book, Whole Body Reboot: The Peruvian Superfoods Diet to Detoxify, Energize, and Supercharge Fat Loss.

