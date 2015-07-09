Summer is finally here and most of us are very busy with work, vacations and endless activities with the little ones. This time of year can present challenges for families who are trying to have their children eat healthfully — but also brings an opportunity to introduce them to the juicy realm of fruits. Here is a simple yet satisfying recipe for a mouth-watering fruit salad.

Ingredients

1 Whole Cantaloupe

1 Whole Honeydew

1/2 Watermelon

1/2 Cup Blackberries

1/2 Cup Raspberries

1 Bunch Mint, Garnish

1 Cup of Fat Free Condensed Milk

1 Scoop of Pediasure SideKicks Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Mix

1 Whole Orange, Juiced

Instructions:

- In a blender mix the condensed milk, the smoothie mix and the juice of an orange. Blend until all ingredients are well combined.

- Pour mixture into a bowl and fold in the orange zest. Set aside.

- Cut the cantaloupe and honeydew in half, disregard the seeds with the help of a spoon.

- With a melon baler scoop the honeydew, cantaloupe and watermelon in a mixing bowl.

- Mix with the raspberries and blackberries and set aside.

- Serve the fruits in a serving bowl and drizzle with Pedia-sauce; garnish with a spring of mint.

