Man Keeps McDonald’s Hamburger For 14 Years, Looks Exactly The Same

A Utah man has unearthed a McDonald's hamburger he bought in 1999. And it looks exactly the same as the day he went through the drive-thru.

On the show 'The Doctors,' David Whipple explained that he kept the fast food meal for a month to show how the preservative-laced burger would not change.

“I was showing some people how enzymes work and I thought a hamburger would be a good idea. And I used it for a month and then I forgot about it,” Whipple told the show.

Two years later, Whipple discovered the forgotten about burger was still in its original condition in one of his coat pockets.

"It ended up in the original sack with the receipt in my coat pocket tossed in the back of my truck," he told the show.

"My wife didn't discover it until at least a year or two after that," Whipple added. "And we pulled it out and said ‘oh my gosh. I can't believe it looks the same way."'

According to the hosts of the show, the fast food burger had no signs of mold, fungus or even an odd odor.

Over more than a decade, the only thing that did change was the burger’s pickle, which disintegrated.

Whipple, who is 63, now uses the unintentional science experience to educate his family.

“It's great for my grandkids to see. To see what happens with fast food.”

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino