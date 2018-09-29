Expand / Collapse search
Shark in Bahamas tries eating fisherman's boat motor

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
Raw video: Fisherman off Current Island in the Bahamas stunned as stubborn lemon shark bites boat motor and doesn't let go.

A fisherman in the Bahamas got an unusual surprise when he noticed a shark biting down on the motor of his boat.

James Munroe, who lives on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, was fishing for barracudas off Current Island when he noticed the uninvited visitor.

The four-foot-long lemon shark initially took the bait off his fishing line. After cutting it loose, Munroe said the shark then went to the back of his boat and bit down on the motor, The Tribune reports.

To try get the shark to release its grip, Munroe raised the motor out of the water, but the determined fish hung on tight.

"I was so shocked…I didn't expect that at all. I cut the line and shook the engine slightly and he came off," Munroe said.

The fisherman shared a photo on Facebook of the toothy shark clamped down tight. It has since gone viral, receiving thousands of likes, shares and comments.

