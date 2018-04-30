Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hunting

The best turkey-hunting gear for getting more gobblers

By Will Brantley and Dave Hurteau | Field & Stream
This guy can't say he's too excited.

This guy can't say he's too excited.  (iStock)

Let’s be honest, most new turkey gear is pretty much the same as the old turkey gear. But not all of it. Each spring, a relative handful of companies rolls out a smattering of products that are actually innovative, or truly unique, or just plain better than what you have now.

That's what’s in this roundup: a ground blind with one-way see-through material that you can peer out from (but turkeys can’t peer in); a breeding-pair decoy that’s so realistic you almost have to cover your eyes; a new turkey load that’s as hard to miss with at 5 yards as it is deadly at 50 or more. Plus, we tested and selected the sweetest-sounding new calls of 2018, including a pair of surprisingly affordable custom yelpers.

NEW CUTTING-EDGE TURKEY TACTICS

If the turkey hunting this year half as good as the new crop of gobbler gear, you’re in for a great season.

Beaver Creek Rubber Necker
$50, Beaver Creek Game Calls

The latest from custom call maker ­Patrick Urckfitz was my favorite new box call. I love its classic, natural sound. Purpleheart over walnut, the Rubber Necker is loud enough when it needs to be, but mellow and convincing for close-in work. Because it’s a one-sider, it’s hard to make a bad yelp on the Rubber Necker. It’s also hard to beat this price for a custom box. — W.B.

FOR TURKEY HUNTERS, 70 YARDS IS THE NEW 40

Primos Double Bull Surroundview 360
$499, Primos

The SurroundView 360 is fully wrapped with a panel of one-way see-through material. That means you can see out, but turkeys cannot see in. It’s a big deal. Not only are there no blind spots with this blind, but whereas most pop-ups shutter you from the outdoors, this one pulls the spring woods right in, so you can enjoy it all. — D.H

DSD Mating Motion Pair
$300, Dave Smith Decoys

The Mating Motion Pair combines a jake decoy and a laydown hen, in a breeding pose. But there’s more: A pull-string sets these two birds in motion — yes, that motion. I don’t know what’ll happen when day breaks and Tom looks down from a limb to see Jake and Henny doing this, but I sure want to be hiding in the bushes to find out. — W.B.

Strut Commander Voodoo and Sandman Mouth Calls
$9 each, Strut Commander

The ghost-cut Voodoo starts with a piercing, clean high note and drops into a loud, henny yawp — perfect for making far-off toms give it up. (It makes a killer kee-kee run too.) Once your bird shuffles in closer, switch to the Sandman (shown). This triple is easy-blowing enough for purrs, whines, and do-whits. It’s a closer. — D.H.

THE BEST TURKEY-CALLING TIPS YOU'LL READ THIS SPRING

Alps Impact Vest
$110, ALPS OutdoorZ

You know what I want in a turkey vest? As little as possible. No rods, frames, or orthopedic cushions. In fact, I’ll often just throw some calls and shells in a fanny pack and go. That’s why I like this vest so much. There are days when I do need the extra space that a vest affords — and on the days that I don’t, I can simply remove the detachable front accessories pocket and carry that with its built-in shoulder strap. — W.B.

For ten more of the best new items any gobbler-hunter would love, continue reading the original roundup at Field & Stream.