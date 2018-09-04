Woman dipping chicken finger in soda sparks outrage on social media

Soda is for sipping, not dipping.

A woman at the U.S. Open sparked outrage, and lots of confusion, when she was captured on video Monday dunking a chicken finger into a cup of soda.

Yes, you read that right.

The video of what some are calling a “heinous crime” was posted by several people on Twitter, including Barstool Sports and ESPN. The woman, who has not been identified, is seen sitting at a table with two other boys and dipping the breaded piece of chicken into a cup of ice cold soda.

The video stops as she’s about to take a large bite of the soda-dipped chicken finger.

Although many people may disagree which dipping sauce is the best, everyone on the internet seem to agree that soda is definitely not one of them.

“Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now!” Barstool Sports writer Eric Hubbs tweeted.

Barstool Sports shared the video on its Twitter page with the caption: “You should be sent to prison if you dip your chicken fingers in soda”

Many followers seemed to agree it was a crime, with one follower replying that it was a “felony” and the woman deserved “5-10 years minimum.” Others shared their shock and disapproval through memes.

“I'm sorry, did they just show a fan at the @usopen dipping chicken fingers in their soda? I'm shook,” one person tweeted.

One person said, “Woah watching #USOpen2018 and fan just dipped her chicken finger in soda. Please tell me this is not a thing.”

“Who does this???” several other people questioned.

The video has been shared and viewed tens of thousands of times on social media. The mystery woman in the video has not come forward and commented on her odd dip choice.