Cars keep crashing into Massachusetts restaurant, so mayor promises to help

Heidi’s Place, a restaurant located in Brockton, Mass., isn’t situated smack-dab in the middle of freeway, but you’d be forgiven for thinking as much based on recent headlines.

The family that owns the restaurant has confirmed that, for the third time in two years, and out-of-control driver has slammed into the building, causing damage to the property. Stranger still is the fact that the restaurant is merely located on the southeast corner of a moderately trafficked intersection — in other words, it's not an unusual or uncommon spot for an eatery to exist.

The latest accident took place on Sunday, Aug. 12, when the restaurant was closed. However, photos appear to show that the restaurant suffered only slight damage as compared with earlier incidents.

A 2016 accident, which involved a car crashing into the restaurant’s front doors, managed to close down the place for a month, MassLive reported. A second crash prompted another closure, albeit for only a few days. Still, the gas company installed barriers around the restaurant’s gas tanks, just in case.

Following the Aug. 12 incident, Heidi’s co-owner Alex Kosmidis met with Brockton Mayor William Carpenter to discuss preventative measures — which, for safety and handicap-accessibility reasons, cannot include more barriers around the restaurant.

Instead, Kosmodis told MassLive that “stop signs, more reflectors, just more things for visibility" will be added. The mayor also promised to have the crosswalks repainted, and to have police patrol the area more often, WHDH reported.

Insurance reportedly covers the damage, too, but Kosmodis isn’t keen on another accident, as the money doesn’t make up for the restaurant’s lost revenue.

That said, the owners told MassLive they have a simple request for Brockton’s residents: When you pass by Heidi’s Place, kindly slow down.