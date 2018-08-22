Indiana Little Caesars employee fired after viral video shows him improperly handling dough

A Little Caesars employee was fired after recording an Instagram Live video, which showed him improperly handling raw dough while at work.

The video, recorded at a Fort Wayne Little Caesars, was shared multiple times across social media. In it the employee is seen spilling outside food next to the dough and then touching his face and hair while handling and cutting the pizza dough without gloves.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

The nearly two-minute video, which was shared on YouTube, has been viewed over 23,000 times with many commenting on how “gross” the situation was.

“Rubbing your hands through your hair and all over your mouth, then touching the dough? That's some nasty crap right there...” one commented.

“Turn in to health department﻿,” another said.

“GROSS!! Not surprised though if the kids are being left unsupervised in the store, that this would happen,” one woman wrote.

A corporate spokesperson for the pizza chain told NewsChannel 15 that the franchise owner took immediate action once seeing the video and confirmed that the employee had been fired.

"Little Caesars maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any violations of professional conduct," said Little Caesars Director of Communication Tina Orozco. "This is a highly unusual, isolated situation at a store locally owned and operated by a franchisee. The franchise owner took immediate action to investigate this matter and has terminated the employment of the individual involved in the incident."

The incident is currently being investigated by the Fort Wayne Allen County Department of Health, NewsChannel 15 reported.