Rapper Fat Joe leaves Ruth's Chris Steak House over dress code

Rap legend Fat Joe walked out of a Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Greensboro, NC, last week when one of his entourage’s outfits was deemed incompliant with the establishment’s strict dress code.

“Ban @ruthschris you think @fatjoe is not appropriately dressed for your restaurant — shame on you!” businesswoman and socialite Loren Ridinger posted on Instagram, along with a picture of her and the rapper, in which he is wearing a Givenchy tee.

But we hear the issue was actually that someone in his posse was wearing track pants.

“They were offered a private dining room in order to solve the issue and give them privacy, but chose not to eat there,” says a source.

The dress code on the restaurant’s website says business casual and that “proper attire” is required.

“Thank you for not wearing: Gym wear or sweat pants, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, midriff-baring outfits, or exposed undergarments,” it reads.

Hats must also be removed at the meaty chain.

A rep for the steakhouse tells us, “We love having Fat Joe dine with us. He’s visited before, and we look forward to welcoming him again.”

