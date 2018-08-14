Video captures armed robbery suspects holding up Los Angeles taco truck

Police were searching for three armed men who were caught on surveillance video robbing a Los Angeles taco truck and pistol-whipping at least one employee last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The robbery took place at the Tacos El Gallazo truck in South Los Angeles on July 14, Los Angeles police said. Two employees were held at gunpoint during the incident, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The suspects failed at their attempt to open a safe that was on the truck and then demanded cell phones and cash from the employees, police said. Video showed one suspect pistol-whipping a worker before the group fleeing on foot, the station reported. The man needed stiches, but was back to work last week.

The police didn’t release names of the suspects, but described two as black and one as Hispanic. All were believed to be in their mid-20s.

Police urge anyone with information about the robbery to call detectives at 323-786-5422.