Instagram influencer’s cookbook recalled for potentially 'dangerous' recipes

One Instagram influencer has recently had her first cookbook recalled by its publisher over concerns that the raw, foraged ingredients some of her recipes call for may prove "dangerous" for average readers.

On August 10, BuzzFeed News reported that Rodale Books issued a recall for “Tales from a Forager's Kitchen” by Johnna Holmgren after critics argued that some recipes could prove "dangerous." According to Amazon, the text was first published on May 15 of this year.

A post shared by Johnna Holmgren (@foxmeetsbear) on Jul 6, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

For her part, Holmgren’s Instagram account @Foxmeetsbear boasts a following of 130,000, where the mom of three blogs about her life with her husband, a chalk artist, and their three young daughters.

PIONEER WOMAN REE DRUMMOND LOVES THIS CONTROVERSIAL FOOD

According to Holmgren’s website, the family lives in an A-frame house in the woods with their various pets, and she can often be found “foraging in our woods, baking or cooking with the girls, gardening, learning about peaceful parenting or making some sort of magical mess.”

A post shared by Johnna Holmgren (@foxmeetsbear) on May 31, 2018 at 5:27pm PDT

Minnesota Public Radio identifies Holmgren as a resident of Minnesota.

The Crown Publishing Group, parent company of Rodale Books, issued the following statement regarding the recall:

“Rodale Books and our author Johnna Holmgren take very seriously the concerns expressed by readers regarding the preparation and cooking of recipes with raw ingredients (mushrooms and elderberries) that are contained in her recently published TALES FROM A FORAGER’S KITCHEN,” the release states. “In light of our review of these concerns, and because of our dedication to wellness, Rodale Books and Johnna Holmgren have decided to discontinue the publication and promotion of the book.”

“We are encouraging retailers to return their stock, and we are offering a full refund to consumers who have purchased the book. We are all committed to publishing books that offer reliable and comprehensive guidance about their subjects and we regret the inconvenience to our booksellers and readers,” it concludes.

A post shared by Johnna Holmgren (@foxmeetsbear) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

For example, a recipe for “Dark Chocolate Dipped Fungi” instructed the reader to "brush and wash" morel mushrooms before dipping them in chocolate, though the Michigan Department of Community Health cautions that consuming the food raw can lead to "nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain,” Business Insider reports. Foraged acorns and raw elderberries were also called for in other recipes, which can lead to digestive issues and other problems, the outlet states.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For the record, Holmgren's website offers a word of caution on foraging:

“Before picking and eating (or even touching!) any plant, berry, mushroom or anything else you find growing in the wild it is vitally important to know what you are doing and to be able to identify correctly everything you find. Research and study your own region for foraging guidelines and safety and health!” the site states.

The Instagram influencer also offers the following disclaimer on her recipes in general:

"While I strive to be 100% accurate, it is solely up to the reader to ensure proper plant identification. Some wild plants are poisonous or can have serious adverse health effects. I am not a health professional, medical doctor, nor a nutritionist. It is up to the reader to verify nutritional information and health benefits with qualified professionals for all edible plants listed in this web site and any published content."

Neither Rodale Books nor Holmgren immediately returned Fox News’ request for comment on the story.