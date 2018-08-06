Legendary French chef Joel Robuchon dies at 73, spokeswoman says

Legendary French chef Joel Robuchon has died at age 73, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Robuchon was named the “Chef of the Century” by the French restaurant guide Gault Millau in 1990 and has mentored the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Eric Ripert and Michael Caines.

He was known for his mashed potatoes among other dishes and had opened restaurants Paris, Monaco, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Bangkok.

Le Figaro, a French daily outlet, said Robucho died of cancer.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.