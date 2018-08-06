Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Legendary French chef Joel Robuchon dies at 73, spokeswoman says

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Robuchon was named the “Chef of the Century” by the French restaurant guide Gault Millau in 1990 and has mentored the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Eric Ripert and Michael Caines.

He was known for his mashed potatoes among other dishes and had opened restaurants Paris, Monaco, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Bangkok.

Le Figaro, a French daily outlet, said Robucho died of cancer.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

