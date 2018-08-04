Indiana bartender, single mom donates $1,000 tip to community skate park for kids

One Indiana bartender and single mother is paying it forward, by donating a surprise $1,000 tip to help fund a local community skate park for kids.

On July 21, Anna Hofstetter was shocked to find the incredibly generous tip on the $32.40 bill from customers at Hotel Nashville, from an unnamed couple enjoying an anniversary dinner, Fox 13 reports. Striking up a conversation, Hofstetter told the pair that she is a single mom who works three jobs to provide for her two kids.

“They sat at a little table right by the door, and they said that they got married here at the Hotel Nashville seven years ago,” Hofstetter told Fox. “Their check came out to $32.40. And when I picked up the receipt, I was a little taken aback.”

Paying the bill for their Long Island Iced Teas, a crab artichoke appetizer and the dinner special, the couple also left the major tip, Fox 61 reports. Clearly inscribed on the receipt was a tip for $1,000, and a note that read “Give something for the kids.”

“Thank you so much, you have no idea what this means to me,” Hofstetter recalls she said.

Mulling over how she should spend the windfall, Hofstetter soon crossed paths with Brown County Enrichment for Teens Association Inc. President Clara Stanley, and knew just what to do.

As Stanley and a group of youngsters are collecting money to build a county skate park, Hofstetter decided to give all of the money to their cause.

“Brown County has been lacking a healthy, wonderful place for little children or youth, especially youth can go and express themselves, hang out,” Stanley said. “I know Anna is doing a lot of working hours, single mom. $1,000 is big money.”

Meanwhile, Hofstetter says the decision is a no-brainer.

"So it is for my kids, my personal children. But it's also for all the kids in the community," Hofstetter said of the planned park.