Two-year-old distributes burritos to Carr Fire firefighters in viral video

A little girl in Northern California is doing what she can to help firefighters battling the deadly Carr Fire.

Two-year-old Gracie Lutz and her mother, Chelsey Lutz, handed out breakfast burritos to a bunch of brave firefighters coming off their shifts on Monday morning, and footage of the heartwarming moment has since gone viral online.

“Feeding these guys a warm breakfast,” Chelsey captioned the footage she posted to Facebook, which has since been viewed over 100,000 times. Fittingly, little Gracie appears to be sporting firefighter-inspired rain boots for the occasion.

Chelsey told CBS News that she was inspired to do something for the firefighters by her brother Kody, who is helping to battle the blaze alongside her other brother Colton and father Jerry.

"She has uncles and a grandpa working on the Carr Fire, so we wanted to give back," Chelsey added to Fox News.

According to Chelsey, Kody had mentioned to their mother that he was “dying” for a burrito near the end of his shift, which gave Chelsey and her mom the idea to prepare a big batch of burritos for the CalFire crew. They then recruited little Gracie to help hand them out.

“So sweet and encouraging in a time of such hardship...great job Gracie,” reads one of the comments on Chelsey’s Facebook post.

“I came across this on Instagram and it made me cry so many happy tears. This is amazing!” another person wrote.

Chelsey told CBS News she’d even be back that evening, to serve spaghetti.

"We're just there to help," said Chelsey.

The Carr Fire, which has been raging in Northern California since last week, has killed at least six people is now the ninth most destructive in the state's history. Officials say that the fire, which burned through more than 100,000 acres, is currently 23 percent contained.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.