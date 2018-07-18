Alec Baldwin chased by waitress with check after dining at Hollywood restaurant

No so fast there, Alec.

On Tuesday night, actor Alec Baldwin was seen exiting Hollywood hotspot Craig’s alone in a casual black shirt and pants before being followed out by a waitress who appeared to be carrying his receipt —and credit card.

As seen in photos, the 60-year-old actor had already gotten into his car when the waitress confronted him with his card and unsigned bill.

However, the waitress proved to be slightly forgetful as well, and did not have a pen for the Emmy-award winning actor to use. Fortunately, a nearby fan hoping for an autograph helped out and loaned the celebrity his pen, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

Baldwin hurriedly signed the receipt before being whisked off by his driver, before anyone pressed him to answer questions about his niece's whirlwind engagement.