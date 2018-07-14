National Ice Cream Day: Where to score a free scoop on July 15

You know how the old saying goes: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. And this time, it’s free.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 15, and some of the country’s best ice cream joints are celebrating by doling out free or discounted scoops of icy desserts. You just need to know where to look.

Check out these sweet deals to find the best place to swipe a free cone or cup near you. Keep in mind, not every location at some of these national chains may be participating, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for local deals.

At Baskin-Robbins, if you download the Baskin-Robbins app on July 15, you can get a buy one, get one free cone, .99 cent sundae, or $2 off a medium milkshake.

At Bruster’s, join the new Sweet Rewards loyalty program and get a $3 reward toward your ice cream purchase.

At Carvel, buy one cup or cone, any size, and get a second one free.

At Dairy Queen, get a free small Blizzard treat when you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account.

At Dippin' Dots,get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at any participating store and shopping center location.

At Monkey Joe’s, head down to a participating store to join their event on Sunday with free ice cream cups for each guest while supplies last.

At Pet Smart, yes, Pet Smart, your dog can get a doggie ice cream at locations that have a Pets Hotel on both Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15.

At 16 Handles, you can get the first 3 ounces of yogurt with toppings free from open to 5 p.m. Sunday if you download the app. More details on their deal can be found on their website.

At Sub Zero Ice Cream, you can stop in on Monday for $1 off regular ice creams from 5 to 8 p.m. at all locations.

At Your Pie, get free gelato on Sunday at participating restaurants.

At Yogurtland, you can get a buy one get one free deal from 1 to 6 p.m.

At Marble Slab Creamery, check their Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts on Sunday morning for a coupon to receive a free kids cup or cone with the purchase of any regular or best value cup or cone through Thursday, July 19.

At OddFellows Coffee & Cream, starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the 55 East Houston Street location is selling its first 50 cones for $1.

On the Snow Monkey website, you can get 25 percent off sitewide on your favorite vegan ice cream on July 15 when you use the code "ISCREAM25" at checkout.

At Sub Zero nitrogen-infused ice cream, you can get $1 off regular ice creams from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 16, since some locations are closed on Sundays.

At Whole Foods, from Friday, July 13 through Sunday, July 15, customers can get two pints of Ben & Jerry's or Talenti gelato for $6. This deal includes both dairy and non-dairy pints. Amazon Prime members will be able to get an extra 10 percent off as well.

Get your spoons ready, people. And watch out for brain freeze.

This story originally appeared in Travel + Leisure.