Sonic diners intervene as staffer is assaulted by boyfriend

A group of diners at an Illinois Sonic quickly intervened when a staffer was assaulted by her boyfriend at the drive-in restaurant.

On July 6, around noon, Jaquan Scribner arrived at the Springfield Sonic location at 2000 N. Dirksen Parkway where his 21-year-old girlfriend works, Fox Illinois reports.

As Scribner began to argue with the unnamed woman, he allegedly grabbed her hair and tried to push her into his car. As patrons came to the woman’s aid and separated her from Scribner, he threw a knife at his girlfriend which stuck her in the leg, the State-Journal Register reports.

The patrons proceeded to escort the woman inside the Sonic and kept Scribner outside as they waited for authorities.

Scribner was soon arrested upon police arrival for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, domestic battery, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault, according to Fox Illinois.

The woman was then hospitalized for treatment of the injury, while her boyfriend was booked into Sangamon County Jail