How to get free Taco Bell in honor of Golden State Warriors win

Taco Bell will be handing out free Doritos Locos Tacos nationwide on June 13 as part of its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion with the NBA.

During game three of the NBA Finals, The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 at Quicken Loans Arena in Ohio.

At the beginning of the NBA Championship series, the fast food chain pledged to hand out free tacos across the United States if a team “steals” a game while on the road.

Taco Bell plans to honor its promise Wednesday, June 13 from 2 – 6 p.m. at participating locations across the country.

The Warriors went on to defeat the Cavaliers 4-0 in the series, marking their third championship in four years and the second time they've won free tacos for everyone, People reports.

The Taco Bell promotion is limited to one taco per person, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.