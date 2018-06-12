Chick-fil-A has an entire secret menu

Chick-fil-A has a secret, and it’s my pleasure to share: the chain has a whole host of secret menu items. Some are so good they’ve arguably become even more popular than the regular menu items, according to Hack the Menu.

There’s no “official” secret menu, but it seems the less complicated a special item is, the more likely employees will make it for you.

Here are some of the Chick-fil-A secret menu items that have people buzzing:

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

This is simply the Spicy Chicken Sandwich plus the signature Zesty Buffalo Sauce. You end up with a crispy buffalo chicken sandwich that’s loaded with dill pickles chips, and it’s delish.

Spicy Char

The Spicy Char, which is a grilled version of the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, is one of the most famous of Chick-fil-A’s secret menu items. In fact, this one is most likely available just by asking for it by its full name: the "Spicy Char-Grilled Chicken Patty." (Not available at your local Chick-fil-A? You can make spicy char-broiled chicken at home with this Spicy Barbecue Chicken recipe.)

Fried Chicken Club

So the Spicy Char is the grilled version of a fried sandwich, and the Fried Chicken Club is the fried version of a grilled sandwich. It’s a tasty twist on the classic Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich. If it’s not available by name, ask for fried chicken instead of the grilled patty in your usual Club sandwich.

Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

The regular menu includes a Chicken, Egg & Cheese Bagel, but you can also ask for it on a biscuit to make a buttery "Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit."

Spicy Chicken, Egg & Cheese Bagel

If your local Chick-fil-A has Spicy Chicken during the breakfast shift, you’ll be in luck! This sandwich is well-known enough that you can ask for it by name.

Chicken on Anything at Breakfast

We’ve heard from Chick-fil-A employees and former employees that because chicken is on the chain’s breakfast menu, you can customize pretty much any breakfast sandwich by adding chicken. For any locations that (secretly) have Spicy Chicken during the breakfast shift, make that a Spicy Chicken plus the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

Bacon on Anything at Breakfast

You also can customize pretty much any Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwich by adding bacon. Hello, Hash Brown Scramble Burrito with Bacon.

Seeing a trend? You can pretty much ask for anything that’s on the menu to be added to anything else, and if it’s not too complicated, and your server’s not too busy, there’s a good chance you’ll get exactly what you want.

Grilled Cheese

For a no-meat meal, the bun from any sandwich can be toasted with sliced cheese. Think you might want pickle chips, lettuce and tomato, too? Order a Chick-fil-A Deluxe, hold the chicken.

This article originally appeared on Taste of Home.