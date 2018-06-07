Taco Bell giving away free tacos for Golden State Warriors win
Taco Bell has announced it will be handing out free Doritos Locos Tacos nationwide on June 13 as part of its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion with the NBA.
During Wednesday night’s game three, The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 at Quicken Loans Arena in Ohio.
At the beginning of the NBA Championship series, the fast food chain pledged to hand out free tacos across the United States if a team “steals” a game while on the road.
Taco Bell plans to honor its promise Wednesday, June 13 from 2 – 6 pm at participating locations across the country.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four this Friday.