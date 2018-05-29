Dunkin Donuts trespasser who climbed in drive-thru window arrested

Police in Massachusetts report that a man accused of breaking into a Dunkin’ Donuts via a drive-thru window has been arrested.

The unnamed suspect climbed into, and then immediately out of, the drive-thru window of the Methuen branch of the coffee chain just after midnight on May 27, the city's Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Authorities say they responded to a security alarm, with surveillance footage recording a man pushing the drive-thru window open, climbing into the store, before immediately turning and leaving through the window moments later.

The footage, shared to Facebook by police, has since been viewed over 4,200 times

The man was arrested later that day, police say.

Authorities did not clarify in the post whether the man stole anything from Dunkin’ Donuts or if he is affiliated with the store in any way, the Associated Press reported.

In a similar stunt just months ago, an armed robber in Georgia burglarized a McDonald’s via the drive-thru window and made off with the cash register.

-With AP