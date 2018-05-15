Chef José Andrés offers 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant free trip to Spain after losing puzzle

Last month, when “Wheel of Fortune” contestant Jonny Knowles of North Carolina allegedly said “Flamingo” instead of “Flamenco,” he cost himself $7,100 and a trip to Spain – which celebrity chef Jose Andres is trying to rectify.

The James Beard Award-winning chef reached out to the dejected game show contestant on Twitter Monday offering a free trip to Spain for Knowles and a guest.

“Jonny of @WheelofFortune listen sorry for the $ boy! But In Spain we have Flamenco, same name for the dance and the bird! So listen we are just celebrating 25 years of my Spanish tapas place @jaleo and we want to send you+1 to Spain for a week, plane+hotel+meals @spain yes?”

In the episode – which aired April 9 – Knowles’ flub went viral. On “Good Morning America” Knowles said while Pat Sajak came over to explain the situation, Knowles started to worry he had become “that guy.”

“I’m that guy now. I’m the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fail. I’m going to be all over Twitter and YouTube and Facebook and stuff,” he told the morning show.

Knowles has not yet responded to the chef’s generous offer.

However, he may want to do so soon, because there are many on Twitter who are offering to take his place.