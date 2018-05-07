91-year-old man fires gun in McDonald's drive-thru after customer throws smoothie

An argument between two customers in an Indiana McDonald’s drive-thru resulted in a firearm being discharged around 3:45 Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirms.

MCDONALD'S BIG MAC LOVER NOW AT 30,000 CONSUMED -- AND COUNTING

According to reports, 91-year-old Johnnie Douglas was behind 39-year-old Phillip Bailey in the drive-thru. An argument ensued between Douglas and Bailey, a McDonald’s employee who was not working at the time of the altercation. Initial reports claim the argument started over a tomato.

Once Bailey received his order at the window, he reportedly threw his smoothie at Douglas’ car. Douglas responded by firing a revolver at Bailey. The shot went over Bailey’s head, leaving him unharmed.

Police were called to the scene after the shot was fired.

Douglas and Bailey were both arrested at the scene. Douglas was charged with felony pointing a loaded fire arm at another person and criminal recklessness.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Bailey was charged with disorderly conduct and intimidation.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.