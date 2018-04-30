Another 'Pizza Rat' spotted dragging slice across subway floor

Pizza Rat is back!

A subway rodent was once again spotted with a full slice of cheese pizza at a Manhattan train station, online video of the occurrence showed.

Footage posted to Instagram by user @michaelcourant shows the rat tugging the filthy slice down the middle of the subway tracks on the 6 line at the Lexington Avenue-59th Street station.

“I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! I repeat: I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! Lexington Ave./59th Street on the downtown 6 track #Blessed,” Michael Courant captioned the 37-second clip posted to the social media site Sunday.

The rat is seen strategically and relentlessly dragging the slice backward.

Instagram users got a kick out of the pizza rat phenomenon.

“That is so funny,” user @Idforgione commented.

Another commenter, @truevioletband, wrote: “I’m dying! This needs to go viral.”

A similar video of a rat pulling a pizza slice down a train staircase at the East Village’s First Avenue station on the L line went viral back in 2015.

In that case, the critter ultimately abandoned the pie slice and scampered off.

Since then, commuters have been star-struck at the sight of rats working to take human fare to go. There’s been “pretzel rat” and “avocado rat.”

It was not immediately known if the rat seen in the latest pizza-rat video is in fact the same critter from 2015.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.