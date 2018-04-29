Woman shocks 64-year-old man with stun gun at McDonald's, police say

A woman allegedly zapped a 64-year-old McDonald’s patron with a stun gun while he was eating at the restaurant with friends, New York Police Department said, according to reports.

According to authorities, the incident happened last Sunday night near Times Square when the man and his group of friends began talking to the woman.

It is not immediately clear what the group was discussing, but soon after the unknown woman left the fast food chain and then returned with a stun gun and zapped the man’s arm. The woman then fled.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was last seen reportedly wearing a black sweater, head scarf, jeans and black shoes.