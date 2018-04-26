Woman allegedly smashes Popeye’s window after mixing up menus

A woman in Staten Island, N.Y., went on a tirade at a Popeye’s restaurant earlier this month after trying to order an item that’s only available at Wendy’s, The New York Daily News reported, citing police.

The incident, which police said ended with the woman shattering a plate glass window with a chair, was caught on tape. The woman entered the Popeye’s location in the early evening on April 8. Police sources say there was confusion at the register.

The employees suggested that she might have mixed up Popeye’s “$4 Wicked Good Deal” with Wendy’s “4 for $4 menu.”

Employees said the woman became angry because the “$4 Wicked Good Deal” didn’t come with a soda.

The woman is captured on security footage appearing to flip off the workers, sticking her tongue out and waving a poster board at the front entrance. The unidentified woman then shattered one of the restaurant’s plate glass windows with a chair before leaving.

Cops say the woman is between 18 and 25-years-old. NYPD is asking for help tracking down the woman.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 800-577-TIPS.