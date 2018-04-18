Cafe's croissant creation goes viral, claims it 'tastes better than it looks'

A café in London has gotten some odd looks with its newest bakery item: a charcoal-activated vegan croissant.

The croissant was introduced at Italian food chain Coco di Mama where Twitter user Amy Charlotte Kean snapped a photo of the unusual baked good and shared it on social media.

WOMAN USES $400 HAIR DRYER TO MAKE ROASTED CHICKEN

“I feel like this might be a bit much, even for East London,” she captioned the pic, which has gone viral with nearly 40,000 likes and over 9,400 comments.

“"Oi, Barry, what we doin' with this burnt batch?"... "Hang on Dave, I've got an idea,” one Twitter user joked.

Another unappetizingly wrote, “It looks like it came out of something that barks.”

However, the restaurant has defended the questionable pastry, saying, “It tastes better than it looks.”

Unfortunately, we’ll never know if the croissant really did “taste better” than it looked as Kean wrote on Twitter that she did not try the $2.50 croissant.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This is not the first time activated charcoal has made its way to menus. The “superfood” ingredient, celebrated for its detoxifying qualities, has been used in coffee and ice cream – although, they were better received by audiences than the croissant seems to have been.