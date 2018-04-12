Masters champ Patrick Reed visits Chick-fil-A drive-thru in his green jacket

What would you do after winning a Masters Tournament? If you’re Patrick Reed, you take your new green jacket and head to the local Chick-fil-A for a snack.

Three days after the golfer won the coveted title, he and his wife were spotted at a drive-thru of the chicken chain in The Woodlands, Texas. The fast-food joint shared a picture of the two on their Twitter page.

“Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A Drive Thru!! Welcome home to the 2018 Masters Winner- Patrick Reed with his beautiful wife! Green jacket [check] Chick-fil-A [check].”

The couple look pretty excited in the photo. And while it might have something to do with Reed’s Sunday win, it’s more likely they can’t wait to get their hands on some tasty chicken.

Reed and his wife aren’t the only people who love Chick-fil-A. According to a recent survey, the chicken chain is the preferred restaurant of teens, beating out Starbucks, McDonald’s and Chipotle.