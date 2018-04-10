Ben & Jerry's giving out free ice cream in honor of Free Cone Day
Ice cream lovers will be able to score an extra sweet treat on Tuesday in honor of Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.
The popular ice cream chain will be giving out a free scoop of ice cream to celebrate the annual holiday. Customers will have to stop by one of the chain’s shops between 12 and 8 p.m. to redeem a complimentary scoop.
“Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, you're showing us how much you care. We love you too, & Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it!” the chain wrote on its website.
Ben & Jerry’s has been celebrating Free Cone Day for nearly 40 years. It began in Burlington, Vermont, in 1979 as a way of thanking their customers for “all the love and support.”
Today, the chain continues the tradition, and plans to hand out more than 1 million scoops of ice cream at shops across the world.
Anyone with a sweet tooth should probably prepare for long lines, too: Although each visitor is technically limited to one scoop, the chain has stated that a customer's appetite "is the only limit to the number of times you can get back in line.”