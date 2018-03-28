Gisele Bündchen calls Dunkin' Donuts Munchkins her 'guilty pleasure'

Gisele Bündchen is officially a New Englander with the admission that she, too, is a fan of Dunkin Donut’s signature miniature treats.

“Do you know those things called Munchkins?’’ the 37-year-old supermodel told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in a March 27 interview. “Oh, my God. I cannot have one. I have to have, like, 10. They’re so tiny…. It’s a guilty pleasure.”

The shocking news seemingly contradicts everything about the former Victoria Secret superstar’s much-buzzed about 80 percent vegetable diet that forbids white sugar, white flour, MSG, caffeine, fungus, and dairy that she follows alongside her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Even still, the mother of two further divulged that she became a Munchkin enthusiast in the most family-friendly way possible. According to People, Bündchen was won over after Brady suggested they bring boxes of Munchkins to their 8-year-old son Benjamin’s hockey practice.

“It’s become a thing that we bring it,” she said.

Though it may seem unbelievable that the ultra health-conscious clan actually eats Munchkins, WSJ’s Jason Gay says it must be true.

“Reader, I need you to trust my judgment,” he writes in the interview.

“I am a Massachusetts kid — my bloodstream is still one-third Dunkaccino. And I am here, on a winter morning at the woodsy, snow-covered Bündchen-Brady home outside Boston, nestled on a couch, looking directly into the blue eyes of one of the world’s most recognizable women, and I believe with all of my heart that she is telling me the truth.”

