Pizza with 111 different types of cheese breaks world record

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An American chef has crafted a record-breaking pizza by using 111 different types of cheese.

An American chef has crafted a record-breaking pizza by using 111 different types of cheese.  (Guinness Book of Records)

An American chef has broken the world record for pizza with the “greatest variety of cheese.”

The pizza was crafted at Vadoli pizzeria in Berlin, Germany, and topped with a record-busting 111 different types of cheese.

The chef who created the dairy-heavy pie chose to keep the pizza small and not expand it to hold the more than half a pound of cheese. Since the crust was the size of a normal pizza, the chef carefully measured out 2.6 grams of each cheese to keep the food uniform.

The dairy-rich pie was kept small, despite the overwhelming amount of extra cheese.  (Guinness Book of Records)

Among the cheese varieties used were “mozzarella, Emmental, Leicestershire red, Comté and Raclette de Chèvre,” as well as dozens more, according to the Guinness World Records.

While the cheesy concoction is impressive on paper, the most important part is how it tastes. Fortunately, people were able to taste the record holder after Guinness World Records judges signed-off on the pie.

Consumers said each slice tasted a little different.  (Guinness Book of Records)

The reception seemed to be positive. One consumer said “each piece tastes different,” Food & Wine reports.

This feat of pizza creativity comes on the heels of last month’s Guinness World Record breaker – a six-foot-by-six-foot square pie that weighed-in at 100 pounds of meat, cheese and sauce and took home the prize for world’s largest delivery pizza.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.