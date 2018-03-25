Pizza with 111 different types of cheese breaks world record

An American chef has broken the world record for pizza with the “greatest variety of cheese.”

213 POUND BAGEL WITH LOX TRIES TO BREAK WORLD RECORD

The pizza was crafted at Vadoli pizzeria in Berlin, Germany, and topped with a record-busting 111 different types of cheese.

The chef who created the dairy-heavy pie chose to keep the pizza small and not expand it to hold the more than half a pound of cheese. Since the crust was the size of a normal pizza, the chef carefully measured out 2.6 grams of each cheese to keep the food uniform.

Among the cheese varieties used were “mozzarella, Emmental, Leicestershire red, Comté and Raclette de Chèvre,” as well as dozens more, according to the Guinness World Records.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While the cheesy concoction is impressive on paper, the most important part is how it tastes. Fortunately, people were able to taste the record holder after Guinness World Records judges signed-off on the pie.

The reception seemed to be positive. One consumer said “each piece tastes different,” Food & Wine reports.

This feat of pizza creativity comes on the heels of last month’s Guinness World Record breaker – a six-foot-by-six-foot square pie that weighed-in at 100 pounds of meat, cheese and sauce and took home the prize for world’s largest delivery pizza.