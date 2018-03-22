The Cronut guy is back with an 'avocado' treat for Easter

Forget chocolate bunnies, Cadbury eggs and Peeps. Renowned pastry chef Dominique Ansel is giving millennials the dessert they truly want and need.

Just in time for Easter, the 41-year-old Cronut creator has combined arguably two of the best superfoods to make an avocado-chocolate hybrid dubbed the “Huevocado.”

While there isn’t actually any fruit in the concoction, brown and bright-green chocolate form the shape of an avocado filled with mini white-chocolate truffle eggs. The sweet treat will only be available from March 23 through April 1 at the bakery’s Los Angeles location, and consumers must preorder online at least two days ahead of time.

The festive indulgence will set you back $22.

Those looking for more traditional, yet crafty holiday indulgences can also pick up the bakery’s famous Peep-a-Boos. Little yellow marshmallow chicks arrive in real eggshells, which reveal an inner dark-chocolate egg filled with honey marshmallow and a salted caramel center. These cutesy delights will be available for $26 during the same date range in Los Angeles, New York City and London.

If you’re old-fashioned, there are white-, milk-, and golden milk-chocolate bunnies for sale, too. One of these floppy-eared, truffle-filled fellas costs $22 and is presented atop a field of cocoa-coconut "grass."