Elderly women get into hair-pulling fight over fruit stand set-up

A fight broke out between two elderly women at a Thai marketplace over the placement of fruit baskets.

The women were reportedly organizing their respective food offerings at the Tambon Ban Tai market when an argument started. The dispute then turned into a violent wrestling match with both women pulling hair and lobbing punches.

Eventually bystanders got involved and dragged the trays of food out of the way before nonchalantly trying to pull the two women – each still holding a chunk of the other’s hair – apart.

There have been no reports of injuries.