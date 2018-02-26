Artists turn Guy Fieri's face into home decor

Crank up the flavor of your home décor with Guy Fieri. Or, more specifically, Guy Fieri’s face.

GUY FIERI'S TIMES SQUARE EATERY CLOSED BECAUSE IT COULDN'T KEEP UP WITH RENT, REPORT SAYS

Artists who sell goods through online store Society6, have transformed the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host into a collection of grinning, sunglass-wearing decorations for your house.

The items range from rugs to duvets to shower curtains to throw pillows, and even have a Mona Lisa-style Guy Fieri – so, something for every Triple D lover.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Immediately transport yourself to Flavortown with the whole selection, or just cuddle up with a Fieri-printed throw pillow and drift off into some funkalicious slumber.