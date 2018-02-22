National Margarita Day: Where to celebrate with discounted cocktails
National Margarita Day is finally upon us, and restaurants across the country are celebrating with margarita tastings, flights and special prices that dip as low as $2 per cocktail.
We've rounded up a list of spots where you can score your National Margarita Day deals, so grab some friends, grab a drink and look no further than the following restaurants for a reason to celebrate.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants
Celebrating their own namesake, Margaritas is offering a flight of four of its tastiest margaritas for only $10.
Bahama Breeze Island Grille
Bahama Breeze Island Grille is offering up its Classic Margarita for just $2.22. The first 100 guests at each restaurant will also be able to bring home a bottle of their margarita-inspired nail polishes.
On the Border
At just $2 per margarita, it’s hard to pass up a couple of icy cocktails as you dine over classic Mexican comfort food.
Chili’s
You can always count on Chili’s for a deal on margaritas. This year, Margarita Day is no exception, with select margaritas priced at just $5 during happy hour at partipating locations.
Tony Roma’s
Until February 25, celebrate "Romarita Day" with Tony Roma’s take on a refreshing margarita for just $4.
Margaritaville Restaurant/LandShark Bar & Grill
This Jimmy Buffet-inspired restaurant invites you to step into the Margaritaville state of mind with $3.99 margaritas all day. Head over at 4 p.m. to learn how to make the perfect margarita, and stick around for a toast at 5 p.m. Follow this link to find a participating location near you.
Abuelo’s
Abuelo's is serving up a Margarita Day deal that will blow your mind: Order up a handcrafted margarita for just $6.95.