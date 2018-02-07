Restaurant offering $3,000 burger that comes with engagement ring on Valentine's Day

If your longtime partner surprises you with a trip to a tiny Boston sandwich shop on Valentine’s Day, you might want to resist the urge

Pauli’s, a small catering company and restaurant in Boston’s North End, is currently taking pre-orders for its special Valentine’s Day burger deal, which costs $3,000 and comes topped with an 7/8 carat diamond engagement ring for your significant other.

FUGITIVE HEADS STRAIGHT TO BURGER KING AFTER ESCAPING PRISON

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like Boston’s best burger topped with a princess cut ring framed by round diamonds on a band of 14k gold,” reads a press release issued by Pauli’s earlier this week.

Interested parties must provide the restaurant with 48 hours in advance of Valentine’s Day and “reserve with a valid credit card” before coming down for the ring-studded burger, which also comes topped with onion rings, American cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and a side of fries.

Pauli’s press release adds that patrons should “act fast, as availability is limited,” although restaurant owner Paul Barker told the Associated Press that no orders were confirmed as of Tuesday evening. However, Barker claims he has heard from several "very interested" people.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Associated Press contributed to this article.