Burritos stuffed with meth found by LAPD during traffic stop

LAPD officers arrest a driver after finding burritos in his car. Except these burritos had some very different ingredients.

They were stuffed with meth!

To the un-trained eye they look like regular burritos.

But these 14 tightly wrapped foil packages were filled with methamphetamine.

Officers found them during a routine traffic stop on Saturday in Angelino Heights.

They also confiscated a handgun and quite a bit of cash.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of transportation of narcotics.

This story first appeared on Fox 11.