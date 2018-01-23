Taco Bell fans hold vigil to mourn restaurant destroyed in a blaze

Alabama residents gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of a local Taco Bell that burned down.

Fire officials said it appeared the fast-food restaurant in Montgomery went up in flames early Wednesday after “a small room holding electrical distribution equipment” caught fire, WSFA reported. No one was injured in the blaze.

MAN TRIES TO ORDER TACO BELL FROM DRIVE-THRU BANK TELLER, GETS ARRESTED FOR DUI

Customers who adored their local Taco Bell held a candlelight vigil at the parking lot next door to the beloved establishment. The event, organized on Facebook, asked fans of the chain to “join us in mourning as we stand together in the loss of our beloved Taco Bell.”

“May we never forget the okay customer service and long wait in line for the oh so delightful baja blasts and 5 dollar quesadilla box,” wrote Katie James, the event organizer. “Bring your own candles. We are broke.”

Some 100 people gathered at the impromptu event — with candles. A band called “The Baja Angels” also performed during the vigil.

TACO BELL IS TESTING A FRENCH-FRY STUFFED BURRITO

James has since told the Montgomery Advertiser she and her roommate created the event as a farce.

“This was just a joke,” James said. "It just gave people something to talk about other than all the negativity that’s going on right now.”

The owners of the fast food joint told WSFA they were planning on rebuilding and hoped to open soon.

“We will have a true celebration upon re-opening and hope that all of you that Quiero Taco Bell will Run to the Border on Zelda (Road) and LiveMas with us!!!!” the owners said in a statement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS