'Most Interesting Man in the World' gets more interesting in new commercials

Beer-drinking “Most Interesting Man in the World” has a different favorite drink – tequila.

The pop culture icon made famous for his Dos Equis commercials has picked up the gig with Astral Tequila last year, but the new commercials show he’s the same old Jonathan Goldsmith.

In the new commercials, Goldsmith plays a similarly accomplished character who “bends spoons with his mind, holds his breath for an hours, receives a signed copy of the Bible and becomes the namesake of the sun,” a press release revealed.

But the actor and meme does have a new addition. In the commercials, Goldsmith gets a sidekick. A young and eager-to-please assistant now accompanies the once solo cigar-smoking spokesman. Perhaps grooming him to be the next More Interesting Man in the World.

Fortunately, legendary Goldsmith seems to be settling into his new spirited job – and his new partnership – well. At least well enough to nonchalantly disarm a bomb while blindfolded.

The “This Calls for Tequila” campaign was created by Eric Kallman, the man behind the strangely hypotonic Old Spice advertisements.