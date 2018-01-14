Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis shares her carb-friendly ‘cleanse’

One chef is here to challenge what a new year “cleanse” really means.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis wants her faithful followers to swap their green juice starve-a-thons with her pasta-rich “tastiest cleanse you’ve ever done.”

The “Food Network Star” host took to Twitter to show off a protein and carb-packed “cleanse” that she does throughout the year whenever she needs to “reset.”

“I do this whole-foods cleanse a few times a year when I need to reset,” the Food Network chef wrote on Twitter. “Not a fan of juice cleanses or fasts… just healthy, whole foods.”

De Laurentiis posted the healthy menu on her website, stating that she was ready to recommit to a whole-foods focussed diet after indulging in a holiday season full of “prosecco and white sugar.”

The 47-year-old wrote that the menu “focuses on real food… that just happens to be good for you” while eliminating dairy, alcohol and refined sugar. However, she writes, “you’ll find you barely notice they’re gone because you’re eating so well!”

The Italian cook does keep the carbs, though.

“Even on a cleanse, pasta is never off limits in my house! It's all about moderation,” she writes on her website.

Even with the pasta, De Laurentiis claims, “After just a few days on a cleanse, I feel and look lighter and find I have more energy during the day.”

The week-long plan includes dessert and snack options because “managing hunger is so important to make good food choices,” she stresses.

“But I don’t believe it should feel like punishment, or come with a lot of impossible-to-stick-to rules,” she adds.