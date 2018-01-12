Swiss government rules lobsters must be 'stunned' before being boiled

There's a more humane way to cook lobster — and in Switzerland, it's now the law.



The Switzerland's government has barred the culinary practice of throwing lobsters into boiling hot water while they are alive, The Guardian reported. The government said the crustaceans must be “stunned” before being boiled.

“The practice of plunging live lobsters into boiling water, which is common in restaurants, is no longer permitted,” the government order stated. “Lobsters will now have to be stunned before they are put to death.”

The government explained the crustaceans can be “stunned” by electrically shocking the sea creature, or by the “mechanical destruction” of the crustacean’s brain.

Animal rights activists and scientists have claimed lobsters could feel “significant pain” when they are thrown alive into boiling water.

The government also ordered the live crustaceans to be transported in their natural habitat and not on ice or icy water.

The Swiss have also cracked down on illegal puppy farms and devices that discipline dogs when they bark, Reuters reported.

The order will go into effect on March 1.