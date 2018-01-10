Wendy's meal almost cost couple $1,500

A Florida couple stopped in for a bite at a Wendy’s restaurant – and managed to lose $1,500 in the process.

Francis Humanick, 74, and his wife, Peggy, were on their way back to Boca Raton from Orlando, where they were watching their granddaughter’s soccer tournament, the Sun Sentinel reported. The two made a pit stop at Wendy’s in Fort Pierce, where Peggy accidentally left her purse, containing $1,500 in cash, hanging on the back of a chair.

The couple continued the 80 miles home to Boca Raton before noticing the purse was missing.

The Humanicks says they immediately canceled credit cards and then called the store to see if it was there.

Luckily for them, a teenage busboy at the restaurant found the purse after they left and turned it over to his manager to hold.

WENDY'S TROLLS FAST FOOD HACK ON TWITTER

“I just did what I would hope everyone would do in that situation,” 19-year-old busboy Matt Cureton said to the Sun Sentinel. “If I lost my wallet I would hope someone would return it rather than taking from it. I try to live by that standard – the golden rule.”

“The moral of the story is we have good honest people here.”

Cureton said he was cleaning tables when he saw the black handbag hanging on the back of the chair. He said he followed store policy and immediately gave it to his manager, Betsy Hersha, without ever opening it.

“I told him ‘You did the right thing.’ In this day and age, a lot of people don’t do the right thing," Hersha said.

The Humanicks were equally as proud of the teen’s gesture.

“You hear so much terrible news,” Francis said. “The moral of the story is we have good honest people here.”

Francis had earned the money over the course of seven months while working at a Long Island gold course for minimum wage as a starter and ranger, the Sun Sentinel reports. Francis said he had been saving to have his trailer’s roof repainted.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cureton was rewarded $100 by the Humanicks for his honesty, which Hersha says she had to convince him to take.

“I hugged him, I told him I’m very proud of him, use the money on himself,” Hersha said.

“It was very considerate of them, they were a very nice couple,” he said. “They didn’t have to give me anything.”

Cureton said he is working at the fast food chain to save money for college. He told the Sun Sentinel all of the reward money will go into his college savings.

Wendy’s manager Chris Berg said purses are left behind a lot, sometimes as often as once a week.

“We’re a highway store, people are constantly in a hurry,” he said to the Sun Sentinel.