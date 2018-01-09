Pub starts discount night for women to address wage gap, but male patron files complaint

A restaurant in Canada is offering a discount to women to help offset the gender wage gap, but not everyone supports it.

The Morrissey House, a pub in London, Ontario that serves upscale comfort food and a large selection of beer, announced on its blog that Monday nights would be a “different kind of ladies night.”

Due to the gender pay gap being 13 cents on the dollar in Canada, the restaurant is offering 13 percent discounts to women on all lunch and dinner food purchases. Additionally, they plan to donate a portion of Mondays’ profits to local charities.

CHEF AT MARIO BATALI'S BABBO RESTAURANT STEPS DOWN AMID ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT, 'LEWDLY' STROKING MEATS

"As a general rule of life, women should get paid equally. I think that's important,” owner Mark Serre told CBC. “Is it worth my 13 percent on a Monday night? Absolutely. Is it worth a conversation? Absolutely. I hope people embrace it."

News of the promotion, called “Mind the Gap,” was mostly well-received, with people commenting on the restaurant’s blog post and Facebook page about what a good idea it is.

“I don’t live in London, but I’m tempted to make the trip just to support the initiative!” one person commented.

“Congrats on a super promotion. This is not discriminatory against men. Rather it closes the gap that continues to exist. Cheers to you and we will come in, Monday or not, to support your establishment,” another wrote.

But shortly after the announcement, the pub shared on Facebook that one man in particular had a big problem with the discount, claiming he planned to file a formal gender-discrimination complaint, CBC reports.

“If you can believe it, we have a complaint about our Monday discount,” the pub wrote in a Facebook post. “He will be lodging his complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Commission.”

The man filing the complaint is reportedly “adamant that the discount is discriminatory,” according to CBC.

Serre told the news channel he “applauds” the man for exercising his right to file a complaint if he feels wronged. But he thinks the complainant is taking it the wrong way.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I wish him all the best. If they see this as something that is against the concept of basic human rights, then I wish us all the best,” the Facebook post read.