15 Christmas Day dining deals

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and well-fed. Whether you’re traveling, working or just really messed up in the kitchen on Dec. 25, there’s no shame in taking your loved ones – and your appetite – out to eat. According to the National Restaurant Association, 8 percent of people surveyed, or 25 million Americans, plan to enjoy their Christmas meal in a restaurant.

After feasting your eyes upon this all-inclusive roundup of restaurants coast-to-coast that will be serving up yuletide fare on the holiday, it’s easy to remember why this is the most wonderful time of the year, after all.

Boston Market: Select locations will be open on Christmas, while ham, roasted turkey and rotisserie chicken take-out meals are available for order ahead of time.

Buca di Beppo: All locations of the Italian eatery will open on Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner, and reservations are recommended.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Eschew traditional holiday fare and dig into what you’re truly craving, as most locations of the wing-centric chain will be open for business.

Denny's: Proudly open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the diner-style restaurant will be serving up meals all day long on Christmas.

Golden Corral: The super-buffet will be open with special holiday hours, and special holiday dishes, to boot.

Huddle House: Another 24/7 restaurant, Huddle House will be open for service on Dec. 25.

IHOP: Pancake lovers have no need to deny themselves on Christmas, as the breakfast-centric chain will be open on its usual 24 hour schedule on the holiday.

Legal Sea Foods: Open for lunch and dinner on Dec. 25, select locations will also operate on holiday hours.

McCormick & Schmick's: Dig into a special menu at the seafood and steak specialty restaurant.

Old Country Buffet: Chow down on all of your favorite homestyle fare at the all-American buffet on the 25th, during holiday hours.

Panda Express: The fast casual Chinese restaurant will be open on the holiday on limited hours that vary by location.

Perkins: Feast on the all-inclusive restaurant and bakery’s traditional fare on Dec. 25.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Opening on Christmas Day at noon, reservations are encouraged for those eager to enjoy the steak house’s holiday fare.

Smith & Wollensky: All locations will be open for lunch and dinner, and anything on the “Winter Menu” certainly sounds appetizing.

Waffle House: Another chain loyally serving customers 24/7, a fresh hot plate of waffles sounds like a perfect way to begin (or end) your holiday.